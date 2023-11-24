A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving after a BMW crash in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police received a report of a crash in Roundhay Park Lane shortly after 12.35am this morning (Friday November 24). A BMW had hit a lamppost and overturned, and the driver had escaped from the scene.

Officers carried out a search of the area and the police helicopter and a police dog unit were deployed to help. A 32-year-old man was found and arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He remains in custody. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The police helicopter was deployed after the BMW crash on Roundhay Park Lane in Leeds (Photo by Google/Tom Maddick/SWNS)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.35am this morning, police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Roundhay Park Lane, Leeds.

“A BMW had been in collision with a lamppost and overturned. The driver had left the scene. Officers carried out a search of the area, with support from a police helicopter

and dog unit.