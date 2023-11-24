Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Roundhay Park Leeds crash: Police helicopter deployed to catch driver after BMW overturns

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving after a BMW crash in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report of a crash in Roundhay Park Lane shortly after 12.35am this morning (Friday November 24). A BMW had hit a lamppost and overturned, and the driver had escaped from the scene.

Officers carried out a search of the area and the police helicopter and a police dog unit were deployed to help. A 32-year-old man was found and arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He remains in custody. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Most Popular
The police helicopter was deployed after the BMW crash on Roundhay Park Lane in Leeds (Photo by Google/Tom Maddick/SWNS)The police helicopter was deployed after the BMW crash on Roundhay Park Lane in Leeds (Photo by Google/Tom Maddick/SWNS)
The police helicopter was deployed after the BMW crash on Roundhay Park Lane in Leeds (Photo by Google/Tom Maddick/SWNS)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.35am this morning, police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Roundhay Park Lane, Leeds.

“A BMW had been in collision with a lamppost and overturned. The driver had left the scene. Officers carried out a search of the area, with support from a police helicopter

and dog unit.

“A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving and remains in custody.”