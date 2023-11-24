Roundhay Park Leeds crash: Police helicopter deployed to catch driver after BMW overturns
Police received a report of a crash in Roundhay Park Lane shortly after 12.35am this morning (Friday November 24). A BMW had hit a lamppost and overturned, and the driver had escaped from the scene.
Officers carried out a search of the area and the police helicopter and a police dog unit were deployed to help. A 32-year-old man was found and arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving.
He remains in custody. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.35am this morning, police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Roundhay Park Lane, Leeds.
“A BMW had been in collision with a lamppost and overturned. The driver had left the scene. Officers carried out a search of the area, with support from a police helicopter
and dog unit.
“A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving and remains in custody.”