Dad-of-two Paul Brister avoided an immediate prison sentence after exposing himself in the north Leeds park, as a judge at Leeds Magistrates' Court instead opted to track him by GPS to deter him from reoffending.

The 44-year-old pervert admitted a single charge of exposure relating to the incident, which happened in October, 2023 ,

The court was told that Brister's victim had been walking her dog in Roundhay Park at around 1.20pm on October 16 last year, when she spotted him at the top of the hill with his jogging bottoms and underwear down by his ankles. He was masturbating while staring at her. Brister then ran away and the shocked woman returned to her car. He then cycled past her car, "smirking" at her, the court was told.

The victim called police, who stopped Brister a short time later, matching the description the woman had given.

He was arrested after refusing to give them his name. During his police interview, he denied it was him but was picked out by the woman in an ID parade the following day.

Brister, of Kentmere Crescent, Seacroft, formally denied a charge of exposure and a trial date was set, but days later he changed his plea to guilty.

A victim impact statement from the woman was read to the court in which she said it left her "feeling terrified" and will no longer walk through the park alone.

The incident happened months after police increased patrols in Roundhay Park over reports of flashing incidents in the beauty spot, with women and girls being targeted. Brister has previous convictions for exposure from 2013.

Mitigating, Stuart Field said Brister was a single man who lived with his parents after the relationship ended between him and mother of his two children. He was a driver but is now undertaking a forklift truck course. Mr Field said there was no "rational explanation" for his behaviour and "no excuse".

Paul Brister (left) leaving court this week after admitted exposing himself in Roundhay Park. He has previous convictions for similar offences from 2013. The bottom-right photo showed him outside of court in 2013. (pics by National World)

He said: "He is mortified about what he has done and apologies through me to the lady who has been caused this anguish." Brister was handed a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for two years.

But after careful deliberation about whether he should be given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), to ban him from Roundhay Park, District Judge Tim Capstick said that it would only serve to "move the problem on".

Instead, he opted to fit Brister with an electronic ankle tag for the next two years, meaning if there is further offending, authorities will be able to pinpoint his whereabouts.