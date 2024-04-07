Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Walker was given a four-month suspended sentence in January 2023 after being convicted of GBH, but was brought back to court this week after he failed to attend a rehabilitation session with probation, which formed part of his punishment.

But Leeds Crown Court was told that the 33-year-old was not receiving post because he had lost his home and was sleeping outside the fast food restaurant on Albion Street in Leeds city centre.

Walker failed to turn up for rehabilitation days because he was made homeless and was sleeping outside McDonald's on Albion Street. (pic by Google Maps)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Sam Roxborough said Walker’s wife had left him and the tenancy had been in her name, so he was forced to leave the property in Swinnow.

Mr Roxborough said: “He desperately does not want to go to prison, he is crying out for help.”

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Walker: “I will give you another chance, but it will be the last one. Life has dealt you a bad hand, but I’m dealing you an ace by giving you another chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know you have got to do it. If you do not get in contact they can’t help you. If we meet again it will go wrong. You are effectively saying ‘I’m giving up and please lock me up’.”