Rough sleeper outside Leeds McDonald's 'dealt an ace' by judge for keeping him out of jail
James Walker was given a four-month suspended sentence in January 2023 after being convicted of GBH, but was brought back to court this week after he failed to attend a rehabilitation session with probation, which formed part of his punishment.
But Leeds Crown Court was told that the 33-year-old was not receiving post because he had lost his home and was sleeping outside the fast food restaurant on Albion Street in Leeds city centre.
Mitigating, Sam Roxborough said Walker’s wife had left him and the tenancy had been in her name, so he was forced to leave the property in Swinnow.
Mr Roxborough said: “He desperately does not want to go to prison, he is crying out for help.”
Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Walker: “I will give you another chance, but it will be the last one. Life has dealt you a bad hand, but I’m dealing you an ace by giving you another chance.
“You know you have got to do it. If you do not get in contact they can’t help you. If we meet again it will go wrong. You are effectively saying ‘I’m giving up and please lock me up’.”
He gave Walker another five rehabilitation days to complete.