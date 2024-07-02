Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a man after a robbery in Leeds.

Officers are looking for 40-year-old Duane Cale following the incident that was reported at a business in Rothwell in May.

He has been described as around six feet and two inches tall, of broad build, with scarring to the right side of his face.

Duane Cale, 40, is wanted over a robbery that was reported in Rothwell in May. | West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police said he has links across Leeds.

The force is appealing to the public for information that could help in tracing him.

Those with information should call 101 or report via the force's website, quoting crime reference 13240286109.