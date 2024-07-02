Rothwell: Police search for 40-year-old man wanted over robbery in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are looking for 40-year-old Duane Cale following the incident that was reported at a business in Rothwell in May.
He has been described as around six feet and two inches tall, of broad build, with scarring to the right side of his face.
West Yorkshire Police said he has links across Leeds.
The force is appealing to the public for information that could help in tracing him.
Those with information should call 101 or report via the force's website, quoting crime reference 13240286109.
Information can also be reported anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.