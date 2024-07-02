Rothwell: Police search for 40-year-old man wanted over robbery in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are searching for a man after a robbery in Leeds.

Officers are looking for 40-year-old Duane Cale following the incident that was reported at a business in Rothwell in May.

He has been described as around six feet and two inches tall, of broad build, with scarring to the right side of his face.

Duane Cale, 40, is wanted over a robbery that was reported in Rothwell in May.Duane Cale, 40, is wanted over a robbery that was reported in Rothwell in May.
Duane Cale, 40, is wanted over a robbery that was reported in Rothwell in May. | West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police said he has links across Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

The force is appealing to the public for information that could help in tracing him.

Those with information should call 101 or report via the force's website, quoting crime reference 13240286109.

Information can also be reported anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

Related topics:LeedsRothwellWest Yorkshire Police