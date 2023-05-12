Rothwell police incident: Armed officers called out to Leeds car park after people hear 'loud bangs'
Armed police were called out to a Leeds car park yesterday after people heard ‘loud bangs’.
West Yorkshire Police received reports of a disturbance in a car park in Butcher Lane, Rothwell, where number of male suspects were smashing a car. Loud bangs were heard and armed officers were deployed to the area. A police cordon was put in place.
Police have not found evidence of a gun being fired, and believe the noises heard were car windows being smashed with a large rock. An investigation has been launched into the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “At 5.41pm yesterday, police received reports of a disturbance in a car park in Butcher Lane, Rothwell, where a number of males were causing damage to a car. Loud bangs had been heard during the incident
“There was no evidence of a firearms discharge found, and the noises heard were believed to have been from the car windows being smashed with a large rock. Enquiries are ongoing into incident.”