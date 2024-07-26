Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged over a robbery at a business in Leeds.

Duane Cale, 40, of Cardinal Road, was arrested yesterday (July 25) in connection with the incident and was due to appear before magistrates today.

Police have made an arrest over a robbery at a business in Rothwell. | National World

It followed a robbery at a business in Rothwell in May. Cale was also charged with a burglary in Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was previously the subject of a manhunt as officers from West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts.