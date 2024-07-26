Rothwell: Arrest made after police launch manhunt over robbery at Leeds business
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged over a robbery at a business in Leeds.
Duane Cale, 40, of Cardinal Road, was arrested yesterday (July 25) in connection with the incident and was due to appear before magistrates today.
It followed a robbery at a business in Rothwell in May. Cale was also charged with a burglary in Castleford.
He was previously the subject of a manhunt as officers from West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.”