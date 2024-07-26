Rothwell: Arrest made after police launch manhunt over robbery at Leeds business

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Jul 2024, 14:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged over a robbery at a business in Leeds.

Duane Cale, 40, of Cardinal Road, was arrested yesterday (July 25) in connection with the incident and was due to appear before magistrates today.

Police have made an arrest over a robbery at a business in Rothwell.Police have made an arrest over a robbery at a business in Rothwell.
Police have made an arrest over a robbery at a business in Rothwell. | National World

It followed a robbery at a business in Rothwell in May. Cale was also charged with a burglary in Castleford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

He was previously the subject of a manhunt as officers from West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.”

Related topics:Leeds