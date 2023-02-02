Rory McGrath, 64, was found cleared by a jury of punching the officer outside The Miners on Garforth’s Aberford Road in March, 1980, causing actual bodily harm.

Four other men were convicted of the attack in the months that followed, but McGrath fled the country, first going to Dublin, then moving to America in 1986. He became a US citizen in 2002.

Last year he was arrested at his New York home and eventually flown back to Britain. He has been on remand in HMP Leeds since last July.

McGrath was cleared of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Having been sent out earlier this week, the jury returning their verdict at Leeds Crown Court at around 1pm today.

The patrolling officer had been on foot patrol on the evening of March 28, 1980, when he witnessed a fight break out on Aberford Road.

Having intervened and trying to detain who he thought was the instigator, he was kicked to the floor by man’s friends who then laid into him with multiple kicks as he lay stricken on the floor.

He said one man punched him to the face in the Miners pub car park, which he alleged was McGrath.

McGrath accepted he was present, but denied hitting the officer.