At 5.43pm yesterday, police received a report of two cars having been involved in a disturbance on Rooms Lane, Morley.

The incident involved a white estate and a black 4x4 vehicle which had rammed each other before both vehicles left the scene in opposite directions – the white car onto Victoria Road and the black 4x4 towards Gelderd Road.

Officers attended the scene and found the rear windscreen from a vehicle with damage that appeared to be consistent with a firearm discharge.

Picture: Google

There was no other evidence to confirm whether a firearm discharge had occurred at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

A scene remains in place in Rooms Lane to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Detective Inspector Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “Our enquiries remain at an early stage and we are currently working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to identify the vehicles involved.

“While the windscreen found at the scene shows damage which is believed to be consistent with a firearm discharge, we have not yet established where or when that damage was caused.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, which occurred at about 5.25pm, or who saw the white estate car or the black 4x4 in the area around that time.

“We recognise that an incident like this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230101477 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat