Roofer admits violent conduct during Harehills disorder, but denies torching bus
Mark Mitchell pleaded guilty during an appearance at Leeds Crown Court this week, but denies arson reckless as to endanger life in regard to the double-decker bus that was set alight.
He was arrested following the trouble that broke out on the evening of July 18 when hundreds took to the streets and pelted police with missiles. The First bus was eventually torched on Foundry Approach, close to the junction with Harehills Lane, and left completely destroyed.
Mitchell, a 43-year-old roofer of Stanmore View, Burley, could face trial on November 25 for the arson charge.
Another man, Iustin Dobre, has admitted arson, but denies violent disorder. He will return to court on August 29.
A third defendant, 30-year-old Milan Zamostny, of Luxor Avenue, Harehills, is yet to enter pleas on either charge. He will also appear on the same date as Dobre.
All three remain in custody.
Police were first called to Luxor Street, Harehills, at about 5pm on July 18 to an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and children”.
Footage and images from nearby streets appeared to show disturbing scenes unfolding and widespread chaos throughout the evening. It led to a police car being overturned before attention switched to the double-decker bus. There were no reports of any injuries.
In the days that followed, West Yorkshire Police made dozens of arrests.
Days later disorder broke out in Southport in Merseyside after three little girls were murdered, which then sparked widespread trouble across Britain’s towns and cities, including violent protests in Leeds city centre.