Rogue Leeds landlord fined for leaving mother and two children in house with leaking roof and dangerous electrics
A rogue Leeds landlord who has already been fined on multiple occasions for several similar offences has now been served with another hefty fine after failing to comply with a housing health and safety improvement notice.
In the latest case, Jack Collins of 15 Hillside Avenue, Guiseley, appeared at Huddersfield Magistrates Court on January 17 accused of not complying with Leeds City Council’s notice requiring him to undertake essential repairs within time at a property that was previously his family home.
The court heard that Mr Collins had failed to carry out repairs that left his tenant and her two children for over three months with a leaking roof, dangerous electrics and rotten window frames where the glass was about to fall out.
These matters were subject to other improvement notices running concurrent to improve the appearance of a neglected house that had become a blight to neighbouring residents.
Mr Collins, who pleaded not guilty, was fined £5000 and Leeds City Council were awarded costs of £9000 with a surcharge of £181.
Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and housing said: “It is completely unacceptable that this landlord has allowed his tenants to live in properties which are unsafe and in complete disarray.
“Landlords have a responsibility in law to ensure that they adhere to and comply fully with the housing regulations including proper and timely management. In this particular case, like previous occasions, this landlord fell considerably short of the standard expected and as a result, has received yet another fine.
“The safety of our residents remains our top priority and I hope this sends out a clear message that we will seek to use a range of enforcement tools if, as in this case, legislation has been disregarded by a landlord and a resident is living in a property that is substandard.”