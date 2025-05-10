Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who walked out of the Costco store in Leeds with a trolley full of expensive goods later claimed she gave them to the homeless.

Like a line from a Robin Hood story, Suhana Khan claimed she stole them and handed them over to the poor - including a Dyson vacuum cleaner and a Bose sound system.

The 24-year-old, who has no previous convictions but suffers severe mental health issues, was handed a conditional discharge at Leeds Crown Court.

Prosecutor Louise Pryke said that on October 6 last year, Khan had been in the Hunslet wholesale retailer picking expensive items from shelves and placing them into her trolley. The total value came to £2,469.

CCTV reviewed later showed her then loitering around the entrance, where security guards often double check customer receipts as they leave.

Khan stole more than £2,400 worth of items from Costco, and then gave them to the needy. | Google Maps

While the worker was distracted, she seized her opportunity and shamelessly walked out without paying. She then loaded up her car with the items and drove off.

When the company became aware of the thefts, they combed through the CCTV and were able to identify Khan through her car registration.

Khan, of Copgrove Road, Gipton, attended a voluntary interview with police where she initially claimed she was not at Costco that day.

She then accepted she was present and claimed she heard voices to tell her to leave without paying. She then said she gave the items to the homeless.

Judge Simon Batiste admitted he was “stunned” that the case had been moved to Leeds Crown Court when it could have been comfortably dealt with by magistrates.

As a result, he said he would not lock Khan up and did not require any mitigation to be heard on her behalf. However, it was heard that she suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and despite being medicated, was still showing symptoms and suffering hallucinations.

Judge Batiste said it was “probable” that they contributed in this case.

The conditional discharge will last for 12 months and means should she commit any further crimes, she could be resentenced for the Costco theft.