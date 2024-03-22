Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Holden, 51, represented the Ryburn ward on Calderdale Council and was also a parish councillor in the village of Ripponden, near Halifax, before his offending was uncovered.

He was charged with more than 60 offences of voyeurism and computer misuse at Bradford Crown Court, and yesterday entered guilty pleas for over 30 counts, meaning his case will now proceed straight to sentencing and will not go to trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holden, who lives in a rural farmhouse near Sowerby Bridge, fled the country in 2022 after first being summoned to court, and had to be extradited back to the UK from the island of Cape Verde, a former Portuguese colony in West Africa. He has been remanded in prison ever since.

Robert Holden was a local councillor

His offending began in 2004, covering a period of 15 years until 2020 and involving 28 women.

The allegations were that he installed recording equipment at a property in Calderdale for his own sexual gratification, and filmed private acts without consent including the victims showering, bathing, undressing, using the toilet and engaging in sexual activity.

One woman was recorded more than 400 times.

The computer misuse offences relate to performing a function to secure unauthorised access to a programme.