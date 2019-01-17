Robbers fled empty handed after Shipley shop assistant raised alarm

Police investigating an attempted robbery on a shop in Shipley want to identify the men pictured in this CCTV image.

The attempted robbery happened in Crag Road at about 7.25pm on Monday, 14 January.

Police investigating an attempted robbery want to identify the men in this image.

Also in crime: Leeds paedophile locked up after being caught downloading child porn for THIRD time



A police spokesman said the suspects had fled empty handed when the shop assistant raised the alarm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190024676, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Also in crime: Vandals burn equipment and goalposts as Leeds primary school targeted again