Robber snatched £750 gold chain from Leeds Cash Converters to pay off drug debt
Richard Cole entered the pawn shop on Roundhay Road on December 13 last year and told a worker he was interested in buying items, but then left before returning later. He said he liked the nine-carat necklace in the window and asked to take a closer look, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.
It was retrieved from the window display and passed between him and the employee. But the worker became suspicious when 34-year-old Cole looked towards the door. He then quickly pushed the worker and fled the shop holding the necklace.
He was eventually arrested in March of this year and admitted the crime, giving a full account to the police, telling them that he owed a drug debt and was being forced to turn to crim to repay it. Cole, previously of Hornbeam Way, Leeds, admitted a charge of robbery.
It was heard he has 16 previous convictions for 25 offences, including six for violence and four for theft, but none for robbery.
Mitigating, Steven Dyble said: “He has abused drugs sadly for many years which underlies a significant part of his offending. He made a lifestyle decision to move away from the area and has moved back down to Suffolk. To his credit, he has managed to remain completely drug-free. It’s a tremendous achievement.”
He said Cole had since got himself a job and was given sole custody of his son.
Judge Ray Singh opted to defer sentence until April 2 of next year, and told Cole he would give him a suspended sentence if he adhered to four conditions in order to "test his resolve”.
He told him he must provide a letter from social services that he is providing adequately for his young son, that he continues to hold down a job, that he brings £750 compensation with him to pay back Cash Converters, and that he commits no further offences.
Judge Singh told him that if he negates on any of the conditions, that “all bets are off” and he would send him to jail for between 18 months and two years.