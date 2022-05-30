Robber smashes their way into Leeds petrol station with metal bar then flees with till

Officers were called shortly before 3.30am to Aberford Road to a report of a robbery.

It is reported that a single person forced their way into the filling station shop using a metal bar before making demands for money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They left with the till and its contents. Picture: Google.

They left with the till and its contents.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information about this offence or anyone who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area.