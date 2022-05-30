Robber smashes their way into Leeds petrol station with metal bar then flees with till

Police are investigating following a robbery at a petrol station in Oulton in the early hours of Sunday morning (29 May).

By Alex Grant
Monday, 30th May 2022, 6:06 pm

Officers were called shortly before 3.30am to Aberford Road to a report of a robbery.

It is reported that a single person forced their way into the filling station shop using a metal bar before making demands for money.

They left with the till and its contents. Picture: Google.

They left with the till and its contents.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information about this offence or anyone who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area.

Information can be passed to Leeds District CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220290231.