Roaming paedophile jailed for going missing from his temporary Leeds home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Pemberton is on the sex offender register for several offences committed down the years, and must inform police of a change of address so his whereabouts can be closely monitored.

But the 36-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for several breaches. It was heard that he registered at St George's Crypt in Leeds city centre last year, but failed to then notify the authorities that he was at the Kingston Hotel on Kingston Terrace, Woodhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was then found at an address on Westbourne Place, Beeston, but that property was subject to a closure order due to previous anti-social behaviour. He was arrested last month, and refused to provide a sample to be tested for drugs at the station.

Pemberton was jailed for going disappearing from his temporary home under the terms of the sex offender register. (pic by National World)

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Hull, where he had been held on remand, he admitted failures to comply with the terms of the sex offender register, remaining on premises closed under a closure order and then refused to provide a sample for a class A drug test.

He has previous convictions from 2012 and 2019 for making indecent images of children. He was caught in 2019 with images on his phone after telling a woman on a dating app that he had a sexual interest in children, and she contacted the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating for his latest offending, Martin Morrow said he entered guilty pleas at an early stage and added: "The underlying issue is substance misuse linked to no accommodation or temporary accommodation, which is at the heart of the problem. He clearly knows the onus is on him to register a change of address. It all got too much for him and he went back to substance misuse."