Roaming paedophile jailed for going missing from his temporary Leeds home
Jamie Pemberton is on the sex offender register for several offences committed down the years, and must inform police of a change of address so his whereabouts can be closely monitored.
But the 36-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for several breaches. It was heard that he registered at St George's Crypt in Leeds city centre last year, but failed to then notify the authorities that he was at the Kingston Hotel on Kingston Terrace, Woodhouse.
He was then found at an address on Westbourne Place, Beeston, but that property was subject to a closure order due to previous anti-social behaviour. He was arrested last month, and refused to provide a sample to be tested for drugs at the station.
Appearing in court via video link from HMP Hull, where he had been held on remand, he admitted failures to comply with the terms of the sex offender register, remaining on premises closed under a closure order and then refused to provide a sample for a class A drug test.
He has previous convictions from 2012 and 2019 for making indecent images of children. He was caught in 2019 with images on his phone after telling a woman on a dating app that he had a sexual interest in children, and she contacted the police.
Mitigating for his latest offending, Martin Morrow said he entered guilty pleas at an early stage and added: "The underlying issue is substance misuse linked to no accommodation or temporary accommodation, which is at the heart of the problem. He clearly knows the onus is on him to register a change of address. It all got too much for him and he went back to substance misuse."
Judge Robin Mairs jailed Pemberton for 14 months and said: "The order is there for the safety of the general public."