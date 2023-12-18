Police investigating a sexual assault in Leeds have released an e-fit image of a person they wish to identify.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 20 at around 5.50am when a man approached a woman walking on the towpath near Whitehall waterfront, Riverside Way.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman was not injured but was understandably distressed by the incident.

“Officers have conducted a number of enquiries in attempts to identify the man and have not yet been successful so have now released the below e-fit image to the public who may be able to provide officers with information that could assist with the investigation.”

Anyone who believes they may recognise the male pictured below or anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via the 101LiveChat online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230523495.