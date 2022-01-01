River Aire pollution checks after waste tyre fire at Old Maggot Farm on Stocking Lane, Knottingley

Waste tyre fire on New Year's Day at The Old Maggot Farm on Stocking Lane, Knottingley. Photo: The Environment Agency

West Yorkshire Fire Service were called to the fire at The Old Maggot Farm on Stocking Lane just after 5.30am today (Jan 1).

Fire crews from stations at Pontefract, Castleford, Garforth and Normanton were called to the scene and there were seven pumps at the height of the blaze.

Crews remained at the scene this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Maggot Farm is 200m from the River Aire and next to Willow Garth nature reserve.

The Environment Agency tweeted earlier today: "Environment Agency officers are currently attending a waste tyre fire and supporting ⁦@WYFRS⁩ at a site in Knottingley.

"Officers are checking impact on water quality on the River Aire and advising on pollution containment."

Waste tyre fire on New Year's Day at The Old Maggot Farm on Stocking Lane, Knottingley. Photo: The Environment Agency