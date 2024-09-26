Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ring doorbell cameras were the “undoing” of an opportunist burglar who tried to break into six homes in a single night.

Craig Kelly went from home to home on Castle Lodge Way in the early hours of August 29, trying house door handles at five homes and shining torches through the windows to find items of value.

Sensors triggered the doorbell cameras that recorded Kelly wearing a hooded top pulled over his face, along with another male.

He eventually found an open, downstairs window at a house on Castle Lodge Mews, but was only able to reach in, meaning nothing was taken.

Kelly was eventually caught when the police were called and a police dog tracked him down to a bush where he was found lying flat

Kelly was eventually caught when the police were called and a police dog tracked him down to a bush where he was found lying flat, prosecutor Eleanor Guildford told Leeds Crown Court.

He was found to have a torch, balaclava and gloves on him and he gave a false name, before his identity was revealed.

The 19-year-old appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Lincoln where he was being held on remand. He admitted five counts of attempted dwelling burglary and one of burglary.

He has previous convictions for burglary, thefts and drugs, and was given a community order just 16 days before committing his latest crimes.

Mitigating, Adrian Pollard said: “He does not have a drugs or alcohol problem. He understands that he chose to be involved in this. Whether there was peer pressure from others, he will take his punishment.”

He said Kelly, of Winrose Garth, Belle Isle, had a difficult upbringing with his father being jailed for murder in 2018. He had also spent time in the care system and was diagnosed with PTSD and ADHD.

Judge Howard Crowson jailed him for 20 months and told him: “Ring doorbells undid you.”