'Ring and bring' Leeds cocaine dealer spared custody due to court delay

A “ring and bring” cocaine dealer from Leeds has avoided being locked up after it took almost three years for his case to come to court.

James Maltas was driving a Mercedes along Belle Isle Road when police pulled him over in the early hours of January 20, 2021. He also had a passenger in the front seat.

The officers found £500 worth of cocaine under the seat, along with scales, dealer bags and £60 cash. They searched Maltas’ home where they found 250 grammes of benzocaine – often used as a cutting agent for cocaine. They also found an iPhone that contained messages related to dealing, with prosecutor Benjamin Bell telling Leeds Crown Court that the pair were a “ring and bring” dealer service.

Following his arrest, Maltas, 36, gave a no-comment interview to police. He has nine previous convictions for 20 offences, including being concerned in the supply of class A drugs from 2010. For his latest offending, he admitted offering to supply cocaine and dealing cocaine.

A probation report suggested he had amassed a dent from his own drug use and had been threatened into dealing.

Mitigating, Ian Hudson said Maltas, of Pendas Way, Manston, had worked as a tyre fitter but had lost his job due to ill health. He added: “He started using drugs and ran up a debt. He tried to pay it off by selling drugs for a short period of time. He has now overcome his drugs problem himself.”

He said that he was now back in work part-time but was hoping to get back full-time.

Mr Hudson asked for parity with Maltas’ co-accused, who had previously received a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Neil Clark said: “It’s been three years and you have stayed out of trouble since then and it seems to me you have turned your life around.”