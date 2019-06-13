Riley Siswick murder: Three West Yorkshire Police officers to face misconduct panel

Have your say

Three West Yorkshire Police officers are to face a misconduct panel after concerns were raised about the force’s investigation into the death of a three-year-old Riley Siswick, a police watchdog has confirmed.

The three-year-old was fatally injured in his abdomen by his mother Kayleigh Siswick’s partner Kyle Campbell “either from a fist, or by jumping or stamping on him or by striking him with an object” on February 4, 2016.

Campbell, 27, was found guilty of Riley’s murder yesterday following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

He was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Siswick was jailed for seven years for causing or allowing the death of her son.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now confirmed three officers from the West Yorkshire Police force will face a misconduct panel.

In a statement, the IOPC said: “Riley tragically died on February 6, 2016 and a referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in December 2016.

“An investigation was launched and completed in October 2017 when we concluded that the three officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

“West Yorkshire Police disagreed and in January 2018 we directed that a hearing take place.

“It will be for a panel to decide if the case against the officers is proven.”

Leeds Crown Court heard how Siswick “prioritised her relationship” and chose to protect Campbell after he murdered Riley.

Robert Smith QC, prosecuting, told the jury that the blow had injured Riley so severely that his bowel was severed, spilling his stomach contents internally, which caused peritonitis - a life-threatening infection.

Mr Smith said this would have caused severe pain which “would have been obvious to the person who caused the injury or any adult who saw him after the injury was sustained”.

He said the little boy would have deteriorated and developed septic shock.

Mr Smith said Siswick failed to seek medical attention for her son but “instead, she chose to protect Kyle Campbell”.

Paramedics were eventually called to the house on Smiths Avenue on February 6 but Riley was already dead and had been for a number of hours.

Judge Mr Justice Turner said that by not seeking medical help the pair condemned Riley to 36 hours of “unremitting and significant pain.”