Police were called at 2.10pm this afternoon (Wednesday, February 7), to reports of a 13-year-old boy with knife injuries to his fingers.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

Police were called to Rigton Drive, Burmantofts at 2.10pm this afternoon. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Initial information suggested he had been assaulted in the vicinity of Rigton Drive, Burmantofts, and officers are carrying out enquiries in the area to confirm if that is where the incident occurred.

"Detectives from Leeds District CID are working to establish the full circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."