Rigton Drive Burmantofts: 13-year-old boy injured after suspected knife attack near Leeds school
Police were called at 2.10pm this afternoon (Wednesday, February 7), to reports of a 13-year-old boy with knife injuries to his fingers.
He has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Initial information suggested he had been assaulted in the vicinity of Rigton Drive, Burmantofts, and officers are carrying out enquiries in the area to confirm if that is where the incident occurred.
"Detectives from Leeds District CID are working to establish the full circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240071412 or online via the 101LiveChat.