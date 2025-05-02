Ridge Road Micklefield: Leeds man appears in court following death of 'one of a kind' dad killed in crash
John Shelton died after the collision on Ridge Road in Micklefield, which was reported shortly after 2pm on Monday.
It happened close to the premises of Ridge Road energy, as Mr Shelton was travelling away from the Great North Road.
His family remembered Mr Shelton, from Tyldesley in Manchester, in a statement that described him as a “one of a kind” dad.
In an update today, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man from Leeds had been charged with death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice in relation to the incident.
Keiran Hunt, 37, of Field View, Micklefield, was detained to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court. Two other men who have been arrested in connection with the collision have been released on bail.
The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the crash. Those with information have been asked to call 101, or report online via the West Yorkshire Police websitehttps://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat, quoting reference 13250236829.
Information can also be shared anonymous with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.