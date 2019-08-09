Revenge porn thug stole Leeds woman's phone and used it to send sex video of her to family and friends

Have your say

A thug assaulted woman, stole her mobile phone and used it to send a sex video of her to her family and work friends.

Daniel Douthwaite was jailed after a judge described the distribution of the film as a "really mean and nasty thing to do."

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard Douthwaite flew into a rage after looking at the woman's iPhone and reading text messages while she was asleep at a house in Leeds.

The 36-year-old then used the phone to send the sex video of the victim to her contacts on Facebook Messenger.

Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting, said Douthwaite also punched, head butted and kicked her.

The defendant threatened to kill her during the attack.

The phone was smashed during the incident.

Read more: Judge moved to tears praising dignity of family as murder is sentenced

The court heard the video was sent to the woman's family members including her father.

The victim described in a statement how she felt "absolutely mortified, embarrassed and degraded" as a result of Douthwaite's actions.

Douthwaite was interviewed by police and initially denied sending the video.

He claimed he had looked at the phone and read sexually explicit messages.

Douthwaite, of Dulverton Place, Cottingley, Leeds, pleaded guilty to theft, disclosing a private sexual film and common assault.

He has previous convictions for assault and criminal damage.

Read more: Ninety firearms including shotguns handed to West Yorkshire Police

Andrew Petterson, mitigating, handed the court letters of reference on Douthwaite's behalf from Leeds City Council, his employer and a former partner.

Mr Petterson asked the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, to consider imposing a community-based sentence.

The judge told Douthwaite the offending was too serious to impose anything other than an immediate prison sentence.

He said: "That was a really mean and nasty thing to do.

"I am satisfied that you intended to use it to humiliate her and cause her maximum distress.

"I am satisfied that is exactly what you did.

"No doubt when she goes to work and people look at her they will bear in mind what they have seen. They can't ignore it."

Douthwaite was jailed for 12 months.