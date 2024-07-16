Reveller swung his belt at others outside Leeds nightclub in 'disgraceful' scenes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nightclub reveller took off his belt and was swinging at others “as a weapon” after a girl he was talking with had her drink spilled.

Syeed Shah was at Pryzm in Leeds city centre when the female received a knock, Leeds Crown Court heard. Shah was then seen on CCTV outside the Woodhouse Street club removing his belt during an altercation in which there was pushing and shoving among a group of males.

Shah, who later told police that he had downed around seven vodka and Red Bull drinks but was not drunk, was then seen swinging the belt at others. He also kicked out at a man who had taken his top off, and chased another male.

The 23-year-old initially claimed it was self defence and was charged with affray, which he initially denied. He later pleaded guilty on the day his trial was due to begin.

Mitigating, Julian Jones said three years had elapsed since that night on July 27, 2021, and that Shad had remained out of trouble since. He said that Shah, of Tollhouse Lane, Wallington, Surrey, had since turned his life around, was married and had a job.

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC called the incident “thoroughly disgraceful”. He acknowledged that Shah had progressed in his life, but said he was partially to blame for the delay having denied any wrongdoing until the day of trial.

He gave him a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, and ordered him to pay court costs of £1,630 due to the delay.