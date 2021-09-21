Homes and cars were targeted in the series of incidents late on Monday according to residents.

Many took to social media to express their outrage at having to clear their windows - with one saying her kids were "traumatised".

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said an egg had been thrown at a passing car from the vicinity of the tennis courts on Westroyd Park.

A view of Town Street in Farsley. Photo: Tony Johnson

Officers were deployed to the area and will "continue to monitor" any further anti-social behaviour in the area, police said.

The spokesperson said: "At 8.44pm yesterday, police received a report of an egg being thrown at a passing car in New Street, Farsley, from the vicinity of the tennis courts on Westroyd Park.

"Officers attended and searched the area but no suspects were identified.