Residents evacuated after explosion causes damage to house
Residents were evacuated following a small explosion at a house in Huddersfield this morning.
Emergency services were called to Bradford Road in the Hillhouse area of Huddersfield at around 2am today (Dec 8) to reports of a small explosion at a house, causing damage to the property.
A police scene was put in place and a small number of neighbouring properties were evacuated with residents temporarily rehoused
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "No-one was injured in the incident and enquiries into the cause of the explosion remain ongoing with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
"A section of Bradford Road between Honoria Street and Eleanor Street remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible."