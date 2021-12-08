Residents evacuated after explosion causes damage to house

Bradford Road Huddersfield

Emergency services were called to Bradford Road in the Hillhouse area of Huddersfield at around 2am today (Dec 8) to reports of a small explosion at a house, causing damage to the property.

A police scene was put in place and a small number of neighbouring properties were evacuated with residents temporarily rehoused

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "No-one was injured in the incident and enquiries into the cause of the explosion remain ongoing with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.