Reports of 'suspicious' man following people around Roundhay Park

The man has also been heard talking to himself in the area around Waterloo Lake, the smaller of the park's two lakes, West Yorkshire Police's Leeds north-east team posted on Facebook.

The incident was reported to officers at 9am on Tuesday morning.

The description passed to police is of an Asian man, in his early twenties, of medium build, around 5ft 9ins tall, wearing a blue bomber jacket and jogging bottoms.

Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park.

A police spokeswoman said: "This could be completely innocent, but we are interested to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this male, or if you believe you know who this male is.