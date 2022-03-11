Report into Leeds teenager's death expected 'within weeks'

The authority confirmed late last year that a final hearing would take place in "early 2022" ahead of the publication of a report into the death of Jordan, who was found emaciated in his family home in Farnley back in 2016.

Council sources have now said they expect the report to be published in a matter of weeks.

It follows findings sent by a Home Office panel to Leeds City Council late last year.

Jordan Burling died in 2016.

Jordan’s mother Dawn Cranston and grandmother Denise Cranston were sentenced to manslaughter and given four and three years respectively. Jordan’s sister Abigail Burling was given an 18-month sentence for causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

A review into Jordan’s death was set up in 2017 by authorities, and announced the following year once the court case had finished.

However, it was not until February 2021 that a domestic homicide review into the death had been submitted to the Government for approval.

Domestic homicide reviews look into circumstances where a person over the age of 16 has, or appears to have, died as a resulted from violence, abuse or neglect by a current of former intimate partner or family member.

The Home Office told the Yorkshire Evening Post in early 2021 that a domestic homicide review quality assurance panel would rule on the case in July that year.