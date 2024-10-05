Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bully who repeatedly attacked his partner, called her names and humiliated her has been handed a jail sentence after a judge said he had shown little remorse.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warren Glover has multiple previous convictions for attacking the woman, even when she was holding their young baby. The 33-year-old was jailed this week for his latest assault, and ignoring the restraining order put in place to keep him away from the victim.

He had been found hiding in the closet when police turned up to arrest him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When his barrister tried to tell the court he had regret for his actions, she was interrupted by the judge sitting at Leeds Crown Court, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, who said: “It will not cut the mustard. It’s repeated, not just physical violence, but humiliation and in the presence of a child.

“It’s constant assaults, serious assaults and he does not seem to have any regard to court orders. I do not accept there is any remorse.”

Glover (pictured) made the woman's life a misery with his violence. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Addressing Glover directly, Recorder Wadoodi said: “You have repeatedly assaulted her again and again and again. She must be extremely fearful of you. You seem determined and have no regard at all for her.”

Prosecutor Daisy Wrigley had told the hearing that the pair had been in an “on/off” relationship since August 2021 and have a 20-month-old baby together. He was convicted in April last year of attacking the woman and was given the restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on September 8 this year, he called asking to see her, but she said no. He threatened to smash her windows and kick her door in. Later that night he turned up at her Whinmoor home, and she let him in because he “seemed okay”, the court heard.

They had a few drinks, and she went to put their child down. But Glover then began accusing her of sleeping with other people, calling her a “s**g”.

She went to sleep with the child in her bed, bt at around 1am Glover entered the room and began shouting at her. He grabbed her by both hands and pinned her to the bed.

He punched her to the face two or three times, but then apologised, asking her not to tell anyone. She began shouting for help and the police were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended at 2.35am and could hear the woman. They then heard Glover tell her to stall the officers so he could flee. They forced entry and found him hiding in the closet.

The woman had a black eye and swelling to her face. Glover, of Tunstall Road, Beeston, was arrested but became abusive to the officer, telling him he would “box his head off” and called him a “little f****t”.

He gave no comments during his police interview. Glover later admitted ABH, threatening or abusive words likely to cause harassment and breach of a restraining order. He has 18 previous convictions for 33 offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Hufsah Hussain said he accepted he “needed assistance to address the root causes of his actions”.

Recorder Wadoodi jailed him for 32 months and and extended his restraining order for a further seven years.