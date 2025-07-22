A jealous ex who stalked a woman was described as “relentless” and he “made her life hell”.

Even after she ended the relationship and blocked Nicholas Tahm Roddam’s number, he would turn up at her home and place of work.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the pair met on the dating app, Tinder, in June 2022.

It started out well, but a few months later, when she was away with friends, Roddam began contacting her and accused her of cheating.

Thr 38-year-old would become angry if she mentioned other men, including those with whom she worked.

He messaged her “ignoring me won’t work”, and “you are taking the p*** out of me”.

The woman blocked Roddam but it failed to deter him as he turned up unannounced.

The woman later felt that messages he would send appeared to know where she was, making her feel paranoid.

In a victim impact statement, she said she “no longer felt safe”, that he became “very obsessive” and said it was “relentless”.

She said she stopped sleeping and would leave the curtains closed.

Roddam, of Spital View, Beech Road, Blyth, Nottinghamshire, admitted stalking with a fear of violence between August 2022 and January 2023. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Rachel Webster said that Roddam had voluntarily enrolled in therapy and undergone 19 sessions, paid for by himself, to understand his behaviour.

She said he was an account manager in Nottinghamshire, but his work brought him to West Yorkshire frequently.

The judge, Recorder Bryan Cox told him: “This was reprehensible behaviour and you should not underestimate the impact it must have had on her.

“You understand that - you have come to appreciate this sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable. You must have made her life hell for a couple of months.”

He acknowledged his enrollment in therapy and that there had been no further offending.

He gave him an 18-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also given a five-year restraining order to prevent him from contacting the woman.