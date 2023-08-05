Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Reginald Row Chapeltown: Man found with serious injuries after attack on Leeds street

A man has been left with serious injuries following an assault on a Leeds street.
By Nick Frame
Published 5th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

The emergency services were called to Reginald Row in the Chapeltown area of the city at around 11.30pm last night, Friday, August 4.

The 37-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said, and enquiries are ongoing by Leeds CID.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility quoting log 2199 of 4 August.