Increased stop and search powers have been temporarily put in place in a part of Chapeltown in Leeds to prevent serious violence and keep the local communities safe after an incident on Monday evening.

at 7.07PM on Monday (September 11), West Yorkshire Police were contacted by the ambulance service from Reginald Row in Chapeltown, where two men had been attacked with a machete.

The men, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life threatening.

Increased stop and search powers have been put in place in Chapeltown.

According to police, one of the men received a serious injury to his arm and a wound to the head and remains in hospital on Tuesday. He has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The second man sustained a wound to his hand and was treated at hospital but later discharged. He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and remains in custody.

A scene is in place around Reginald Row and Hall Lane for police to carry out forensic examination and specialist searches, and enquiries are ongoing by detectives from Leeds District CID.

Senior officers at Leeds District have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence.

The order is in place in the area bordered by Potternewton Lane, Scott Hall Road, Barrack Road, Roundhay Road and Harehills Lane.

The authorisation came into effect at 9.45pm on Monday for an initial 24 hours and may be extended based on regular reviews.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

Superintendent Dan Wood, of Leeds District, said: “Violence involving knives is completely unacceptable and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

“Detectives from Leeds District CID are still working to establish the background to this incident, but we believe it is likely to be linked to rival groups involved in the supply of drugs.

“We are putting a range of measures in place to deter any further incidents and this has included the use of additional stop and search powers under Section 60. This gives officers an increased ability to target those involved in carrying weapons so we can prevent any further offences.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will also be increasing their patrols and presence in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the community.

“I want to reassure people that we remain very firmly committed to working proactively to keep our communities safe, and I hope they will be supportive of the approach we are taking.

“Scrutiny and accountability are key factors to ensure the trust and confidence of our communities, and we are working closely with local representatives to keep them fully updated.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230506784 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat