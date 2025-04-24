Regent Street: Man wanted for stalking woman in Leeds city centre as police issue CCTV images

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Apr 2025, 19:09 BST
Police in Leeds are searching for a man wanted over a series of stalking incidents.

The man is being sought over several incidents where a woman was repeatedly approached and followed in the vicinity of Regent Street and Leeds city centre.

The stalking incidents occurred between January 28 and February 17 of this year, the force confirmed.

Police are searching for a suspected stalker in Leeds city centre.Police are searching for a suspected stalker in Leeds city centre.
Police are searching for a suspected stalker in Leeds city centre. | WYP

West Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV images of the suspect and is asking anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

Those with information are asked to call PC 1636 Fordham at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13250087014 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.

