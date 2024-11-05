HMP Leeds has been told it “missed opportunities” to adequately manage the risk posed to a prisoner who hanged himself.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Godward, 23, was found hanged in his cell on February 23 after entering prison 12 days earlier.

In an investigation into his death by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman, it was found that staff at the prison “missed opportunities to assess, communicate and manage” Mr Godward’s risk to himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also found that “some staff did not always treat prisoners in a respectful way”.

A spokesperson for the Prison Service said that action has been taken in the wake of Mr Godward’s death.

Reece Godward was 23-years-old when he died | Handout

Mr Godward had been sentenced to six months in prison over offences of assault and shoplifting on February 10, 2023. Prison staff began suicide and self-harm prevention procedures as he “was upset”.

A body scan found that Mr Godward “had an item secreted in his body” and that he self-harmed. Staff provided him with extra support as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three days after entering prison though he was found to have cut himself and observations were increased. Other prisoners told officer they thought he was on drugs and that he “seemed worried”.

Mr Godward’s behaviour “escalated” on February 22. The ombudsman’s report reads: “He allegedly threatened his cellmate who moved to another cell. He also repeatedly blocked his observation panel, barricaded his door and refused to engage with staff. An officer removed torn bedding from his cell at lunchtime.

“Staff did not reassess whether Mr Godward’s risk to himself had increased, put in place any additional support or record details of his increasing risk.”

HMP Leeds has been told it needs to ensure staff follow national guidance on body scanners after Reece Godward's death | National World

Mr Godward was locked in his cell that afternoon for “spreading rumours about his former cellmate”. Then at 4.21pm he was found to have hanged himself. He was taken to hospital but he was pronounced at 4.54am the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its findings, the ombudsman found that staff made “concerted efforts” to engage with Mr Godward but also “missed opportunities to adequately assess, communicate and manage” his risk. It found his initial support was ended prematurely and that the incidents on the day before he hanged himself were not considered as showing an increasing risk.

The report adds: “However, given the subsequent internal investigation which took place, the additional regional support and actions already taken, we do not make any further recommendation in this regard.”

It also found that staff were “not always respectful” to Mr Godward and that there may be a “problematic culture” on the wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also found that staff “did not adhere to local and national guidance” regarding the use of the body scanner when Mr Godward arrived as scans were not correctly logged, and the secreted items policy was not followed.

In its recommendations, the prison was told that it needs to ensure that guidance on body scanners is followed and that prisoners referred for a mental health assessment are offered an individual assessment.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Godward’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Action has already been taken at HMP Leeds to ensure body scan policies are strictly followed, and staff have been reminded of the standards expected when caring for and interacting with prisoners."