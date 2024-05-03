Redshaw Road fire: Arrest after blaze at house in Leeds as police investigate cause

A man has been arrested after a house fire in Leeds, police have confirmed.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 3rd May 2024, 18:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The blaze, that broke out on Redshaw Road, was reported shortly before 10pm last night (May 2).

A man has been arrested after a fire broke out on Redshaw Road, Leeds, on May 2, police have confirmed. Photo: Google.A man has been arrested after a fire broke out on Redshaw Road, Leeds, on May 2, police have confirmed. Photo: Google.
A man has been arrested after a fire broke out on Redshaw Road, Leeds, on May 2, police have confirmed. Photo: Google.

Police were called to the scene by firefighters. The force confirmed that a man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire, but enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause.

Related topics:PoliceFireLeeds