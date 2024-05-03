Redshaw Road fire: Arrest after blaze at house in Leeds as police investigate cause
A man has been arrested after a house fire in Leeds, police have confirmed.
The blaze, that broke out on Redshaw Road, was reported shortly before 10pm last night (May 2).
Police were called to the scene by firefighters. The force confirmed that a man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.
Nobody was injured as a result of the fire, but enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause.