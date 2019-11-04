Reckless Leeds driver rammed police vehicle before losing control and rolling van during escape bid
A reckless driver rammed a police vehicle after failing to stop in Leeds - before rolling the van during a bid to flee.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 9:01 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:08 am
West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit received a report from a member of public about an overweight van.
The vehicle was located on the M62 but the driver failed to stop and rammed the police vehicle.
The van driver then 'ran out of luck' when trying to ram another police vehicle, lost control and rolled the car on A62 Gelderd Road, police said.
Both the driver and passenger are in custody, police confirmed.
WYPRPU said: "Enquires ongoing.
"Both are lucky to be alive."