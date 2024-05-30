Appeal after theft of Raymond Weil Swiss watch from car in Leeds
Officers would like to hear from anyone who has information about the theft of a Raymond Weil watch, pictured, from a car parked on Clarendon Road in Leeds on May 25.
The theft took place at about 11.18pm after thieves broke in through a car window.
The watch, a Freelancer Skeleton, is believed to be worth several thousand pounds.
Anyone who could assist enquiries or who is offered a matching watch for sale in suspicious circumstances is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing police crime number 13240282513.
Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat