Police are appealing for information after an expensive Swiss watch was stolen from a car in Leeds.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has information about the theft of a Raymond Weil watch, pictured, from a car parked on Clarendon Road in Leeds on May 25.

The theft took place at about 11.18pm after thieves broke in through a car window.

The watch, a Freelancer Skeleton, is believed to be worth several thousand pounds.

Anyone who could assist enquiries or who is offered a matching watch for sale in suspicious circumstances is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing police crime number 13240282513.