Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

Rapper Slowthai’s name removed from Leeds Festival line-ups after appearing in court charged with rape

Slowthai has been removed from the line-ups of Leeds Festival after appearing in court charged with two counts of rape.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 17th May 2023, 20:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 20:11 BST

The British rapper had been scheduled to perform at Glastonbury as well as Reading and Leeds this summer.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, was bailed at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Wednesday, the online line-up for Glastonbury, which had previously featured the artist, no longer included his name.

Slowthai has been removed from the line-ups of major UK festivals after appearing in court charged with two counts of rape.Slowthai has been removed from the line-ups of major UK festivals after appearing in court charged with two counts of rape.
Slowthai has been removed from the line-ups of major UK festivals after appearing in court charged with two counts of rape.

Slowthai also did not appear on the artist lists for Reading and Leeds festivals, after featuring on previous line-up posters.

The rapper has “categorically” denied the charges and said he is “confident” his name will be cleared.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday, he wrote: “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.

“I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Slowthai was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019.

He has won gongs at the NME Awards and UK Music Video Awards.