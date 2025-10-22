Rapist sobbed as he was jailed at Leeds court for sex attacks on young girls more than a decade ago
Kyle Williams sobbed when the judge at Leeds Crown Court told him he must serve a seven-year sentence.
The 31-year-old appeared via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand, having been found guilty after a trial of raping one youngster, and sexually assaulting another.
The rape dated back to 2013, when he himself was only 16. He had ripped the youngster’s trousers and underwear down.
The sexual assault took place in 2018 when he put his hand on the genitals, over her clothing, of a second victim.
The girls were both under nine at the time.
Judge Alex Menary said Williams, now of Dacre Avenue, Lupset, Wakefield, would receive a reduced sentence due to his young age at the time.
He gave him six years’ jail for the rape, and a consecutive one-year sentence for the sexual assault.
Williams was also given a life-long sexual harm prevention order to prevent him from being in contact with children, and put on the sex offender register.