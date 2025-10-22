A child rapist burst into tears when he was jailed for attacks on young girls dating back more than 12 years.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Williams sobbed when the judge at Leeds Crown Court told him he must serve a seven-year sentence.

The 31-year-old appeared via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand, having been found guilty after a trial of raping one youngster, and sexually assaulting another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams (pictured) was jailed for seven years for the rape of a girl in 2013. | WYP / Adobe

The rape dated back to 2013, when he himself was only 16. He had ripped the youngster’s trousers and underwear down.

The sexual assault took place in 2018 when he put his hand on the genitals, over her clothing, of a second victim.

The girls were both under nine at the time.

Judge Alex Menary said Williams, now of Dacre Avenue, Lupset, Wakefield, would receive a reduced sentence due to his young age at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave him six years’ jail for the rape, and a consecutive one-year sentence for the sexual assault.

Williams was also given a life-long sexual harm prevention order to prevent him from being in contact with children, and put on the sex offender register.