Rapist sobbed as he was jailed at Leeds court for sex attacks on young girls more than a decade ago

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Court - How offenders are sentenced in England and Wales explained in 60 seconds
A child rapist burst into tears when he was jailed for attacks on young girls dating back more than 12 years.

Kyle Williams sobbed when the judge at Leeds Crown Court told him he must serve a seven-year sentence.

Most Popular

The 31-year-old appeared via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand, having been found guilty after a trial of raping one youngster, and sexually assaulting another.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Williams (pictured) was jailed for seven years for the rape of a girl in 2013.placeholder image
Williams (pictured) was jailed for seven years for the rape of a girl in 2013. | WYP / Adobe

The rape dated back to 2013, when he himself was only 16. He had ripped the youngster’s trousers and underwear down.

The sexual assault took place in 2018 when he put his hand on the genitals, over her clothing, of a second victim.

The girls were both under nine at the time.

Go behind the headlines from the courtroom with the YEP's new weekly courts newsletter. Sign up here for exclusive insights from court reporter, Nick Frame

Judge Alex Menary said Williams, now of Dacre Avenue, Lupset, Wakefield, would receive a reduced sentence due to his young age at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He gave him six years’ jail for the rape, and a consecutive one-year sentence for the sexual assault.

Williams was also given a life-long sexual harm prevention order to prevent him from being in contact with children, and put on the sex offender register.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice