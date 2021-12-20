Luke Enright carried out the prolonged attack upon the inmate as he was angry at being made to share his cell at Armley Jail.

A court heard Enright had previously warned prison staff that he would cut the throat of any inmate placed in the same cell as him.

After the attack, Enright told his victim "That should get me into Cat A", a reference to being moved to a Category A maximum security institution.

HMP Leeds

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim had been remanded into custody for sex offences against a boy.

He was placed in a cell with Enright at HMP Leeds, a Category B prison, on February 19 last year.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said the two men introduced themselves to each other and the victim told Enright what he had been convicted of.

Enright then waited until lights out before carrying out the attack.

He forced his new cellmate to get down from his bunk and sit on a chair before saying: "They have really ****** up putting you in here with me.

"We are going to have fun all night."

Enright began the violence by punching him then stabbing him in the face with a pen.

The 35-year-old defendant also used a metal bin to hit him over the head.

Enright put a cabinet and a wooden board up against the cell door to prevent staff from entering.

Mr Walker said the victim feared for his life and asked Enright: "Are you going to kill me?

Enright then used an improvised knife made from a razor and tried to cut the victim's throat.

The man suffered a serious wound to his arm as he defended himself.

Enright then said: "I think that will do. That should get me into Cat A."

He threw the weapon out of the cell window and pressed a button to alert staff.

Prison officers removed Enright from the cell and placed him in a segregation unit.

The victim needed 12 stitches to the wound to his arm and suffered bruising and swelling to his head.

Enright was interviewed by police officers about the attack and was frank about what he had done.

He told the officers that he was angry that someone had been placed in his cell.

The defendant said he had previously told prison staff that he would cut the throat of any inmate placed in his cell.

Enright also told the police he had no remorse for what he had done and carried out the attack so his threats would be taken seriously.

He said during the interview: "I went to cut his throat but he put his arm up.

"It was just a means to an end to get back to single occupancy status."

Enright pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent but instructed his legal team not to challenge the Crown's evidence or make any submissions on his behalf during a trial.

A jury took less than half an hour to find him guilty.

The court heard Enright has been in prison since 2006 when he was given an indeterminate sentence for rape.

A pre-sentence report stated that Enright had no empathy and did not care about the consequences for the victim.

He has previously described himself as "living a 100 per cent predatory lifestyle."

At the time of the HMP Leeds attack, Enright was being considered for a move to a less secure prison.

He appeared for the sentencing hearing via a video link from HMP Long Lartin, a Category A prison in Worcestershire.

Enright's barrister, Ian Cook, told Judge Simon Phillips QC: "It is an usual and comfortable position, as it was during the course of the trial.

"His clear instructions to me are that he does not wish me to make any submissions in relation to the sentence or the type of sentence Your Honour would impose."

Judge Phillips imposed an extended prison sentence of 15 years for the offence.

Enright must serve a custodial period of ten years followed by an extended five-year licence period.