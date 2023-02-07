Rape victim kept diary of abuse by 65-year-old 'entrenched' Leeds pervert who attacked her up to three times a day
An “entrenched” Leeds sex offender who put a woman through a “campaign of rape” was convicted after his victim kept a diary of his systematic abuse.
David Fallowfield, who has the mental age of a 10-year-old and a lengthy record for sexual offences, spent years raping the woman up to three times a day.
The 65-year-old was found guilty of multiple offences after a trial at Leeds Crown Court. He was handed a 22-year jail sentence this morning.
Judge Ray Singh told him: “It went on for years. On a number of occasions you raped several times on a single day. Such was her vulnerability she did not report the matters because she did not think the police would believe her.
"You chose to have your trial, which you are entitled to do, but it means you receive no credit. It was a campaign of rape and you have a preoccupation with sex. Prison in the past have failed to stop you from offending despite you advanced years. It’s an entrenched pattern of sexual offending.”
Fallowfield has 10 convictions for 13 offences, the majority of which are sexual. This includes three of indecent exposure in the 1980s and 90s, making obscene phone calls and indecent assaults on children.
For his latest offending, he was found guilty of four counts of rape, two of assault by penetration and one of sexual assault.
The court was told that he had befriended the woman a decade ago when he moved on to her estate in East Leeds. Friendly and helpful at first, he then began to verbally abuse her. Despite being warned off by police for harassment, he then moved onto sexually abusing her.
Mitigating on his behalf, Philip Morris said that Fallowfield, who is of no fixed address, has a mental age of a 10-year-old and that probation found he struggled to face up to his offending.
He added: “He now recognises that his behaviour towards the victim was entirely inappropriate.”
Judge Singh handed him the extended sentence, made up of 18 years jail and four years’ extended licence period. He must serve at least two-thirds of the 18 years. He will also be on the sex offenders register for life and a restraining order to keep him away from the victim, also for life.