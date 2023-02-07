David Fallowfield, who has the mental age of a 10-year-old and a lengthy record for sexual offences, spent years raping the woman up to three times a day.

The 65-year-old was found guilty of multiple offences after a trial at Leeds Crown Court. He was handed a 22-year jail sentence this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Ray Singh told him: “It went on for years. On a number of occasions you raped several times on a single day. Such was her vulnerability she did not report the matters because she did not think the police would believe her.

Fallowfield was given an extended 22-year prison sentence.

"You chose to have your trial, which you are entitled to do, but it means you receive no credit. It was a campaign of rape and you have a preoccupation with sex. Prison in the past have failed to stop you from offending despite you advanced years. It’s an entrenched pattern of sexual offending.”

Fallowfield has 10 convictions for 13 offences, the majority of which are sexual. This includes three of indecent exposure in the 1980s and 90s, making obscene phone calls and indecent assaults on children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his latest offending, he was found guilty of four counts of rape, two of assault by penetration and one of sexual assault.

The court was told that he had befriended the woman a decade ago when he moved on to her estate in East Leeds. Friendly and helpful at first, he then began to verbally abuse her. Despite being warned off by police for harassment, he then moved onto sexually abusing her.

Mitigating on his behalf, Philip Morris said that Fallowfield, who is of no fixed address, has a mental age of a 10-year-old and that probation found he struggled to face up to his offending.

He added: “He now recognises that his behaviour towards the victim was entirely inappropriate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad