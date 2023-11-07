Ramshead Approach Seacroft: Man charged with assaulting police officers attending domestic incident in Leeds
A man who has been charged with assaulting police officers in Leeds is set to appear in court today (November 7).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sean McCory, 35, was charged with five counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of using violence for the purpose of securing entry to a premises.
It came after officers were attending a domestic incident in Ramshead Approach, Seacroft, yesterday (November 6) morning.
McCory was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.