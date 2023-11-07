Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A man who has been charged with assaulting police officers in Leeds is set to appear in court today (November 7).
Published 7th Nov 2023
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
Sean McCory, 35, was charged with five counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of using violence for the purpose of securing entry to a premises.

It came after officers were attending a domestic incident in Ramshead Approach, Seacroft, yesterday (November 6) morning.

McCory was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.