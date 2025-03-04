Leeds Railway Station taxi rank brawler attacked man and woman on night out

A thug punched a man and a woman in a taxi queue after a night out in the city centre.

Footage of the assault outside Leeds Railway Station was played to Leeds Crown Court showing Chris Lukini turning on the pair.

The 34-year-old admitted ABH and unlawful wounding which was accepted by the Crown.

Lukini attacked the man and woman in the taxi queue outside Leeds Railway Station. | National World

The court heard that the victims and Lukini had been in the queue outside the station at around 2.15am on October 31, 2021.

Lukni then grabbed another female by the throat and slammed her against a wall, leading the male victim to step in. He was able to push Lukini against a railing, but was punched in the face for his troubles.

The female victim then launched into him, punching Lukini, who struck her in return.

The court heard he punched the man again a short time later, causing him to fall the ground. When he realised the police had been called he left the scene, but the male victim followed him which allowed the police to catch up with Lukini.

Lukini, of Market Street, Bradford, has just one caution from 2013.

Mitigating, Benjamin Campbell said that the first woman whom he pinned up against the wall had racially abused him, but Lukini knew it was an “over reaction and wholly wrong”.

He said Lukini had a “desire to apologise” to all involved.

Judge Neil Clark recognised that it was “impulsive and short-lived” and gave him a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £500 costs.