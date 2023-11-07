Raid unearths £2 million cannabis farm above Leeds shisha bar as suspects attempted to flee across roof

A cannabis operation at business premises in Leeds discovered by police was capable of producing £2 million of the drug a year.

Officers raided the premises on Roseville Road Industrial Park and found the “professional and sophisticated” set up housing more than 800 plants.

Leeds Crown Court heard that armed with a warrant, the police forced their way into the Phantom Lounge shisha bar building on October 16. A police drone spotted two men climbing onto the roof of the building, before one fell through the roof, with the other man then giving himself up.

Once inside, the officers found 839 plants in total across the first floor of the property. The set-up included 150 lights, 160 transformers and 40 fans to help the crop grow.

Officers raided the premises on Roseville Road Industrial Park and found over 800 plants. (pic by Google Maps)

It was estimated that it was capable of producing up to £460,000 worth of cannabis four times a year. They also found living quarters for the two men, Gjini Ylei and Ermir Gurra, complete with beds, food and cooking and washing facilities.

Prosecutor Ayman Khokhar said police believed the factory could “only have belonged to a organised crime group”.

During their interview, 39-year-old Gurra admitted his involvement and initially claimed he had been kidnapped to work there as a cannabis gardener.

Ylei, 24, made no comments but admitted his finger prints may have been in the property after being asked to move a bag.

They both later admitted a charge of production of cannabis.

Mitigating for both, Stuart Field said both were Albanians and were in the country illegally. He said neither had “troubled the courts before” and had no previous convictions.

He said they both played the same role, which was undertaken out of desperation because of their illegal status and inability to acquire legal employment.

It was heard that Garra had been in Italy before coming to the UK. He had applied for asylum and was given accommodation in London, but left to travel north to Leeds. He claimed he was left without any money and forced to work on the drugs operation.

Like Garra, Ylei said he had only worked on the operation for a matter of weeks.