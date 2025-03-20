Raid on Wakefield family home unearths drugs and more than £20,000 cash

A raid on a dealer’s family home led to bundles of cash being found and evidence of his illegal business dealings.

Officer executed the warrant at the property on Manorfield Drive in Horbury and found Paul Greening still in bed, Leeds Crown Court heard.

They found cash in a trouser leg, on top of the wardrobe and more in the living room, amounting to more than £20,000.

They also found £290 worth of cocaine and a mobile phone containing incriminating messages related to selling drugs.

Police raided the property on Manorfield Drive in Horbury.

He was initially facing a charge of dealing in cocaine, but this was downgraded to simple possession.

However, the 47-year-old confessed to dealing in cannabis, and claimed the money was given to him to look after by an associate who was in prison, so admitted possession of criminal property also.

Judge Christopher Batty raised questions over why the money was divided into bundles and dotted around the house telling the court it was “either significant cannabis dealing or significant money laundering”.

Greening has previous convictions for dealing in cannabis and production of cannabis.

A probation report found that Greening had a “large debt” from his own cannabis use and was selling the drug to pay it off.

He lived in the council property with his two sons.

Judge Batty admitted he was “not sure what it was all about”, but conceded it was almost three years ago and the delay was not of Greening’s making.

He gave him a 10-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and 20 rehabilitation days with probation.