A racist yob has been jailed for encouraging people to attack a hotel in Leeds where it was widely known that asylum seekers are being housed.

Jordan Parlour was handed a 20-month sentence at Leeds Crown Court today after admitting inciting racial hatred, posting comments about the Britannia Hotel in Seacroft.

The 28-year-old, of Brooklands Close, Seacroft, was the first person to be charged and sentenced with posting criminal messages in relation to the disorder that has swept across Britain in recent weeks.

Jordan Parlour (pictured) was jailed for posting messages on Facebook about asylum seekers staying at a Leeds hotel.

He was arrested for posts he made on Facebook between August 1 and August 5.

Prosecuting, Matthew Donkin said the comments Parlour made were directed towards refugees and asylum seekers.

He had posted: “Every man and his dog should be smashing the f*** out of Britannia Hotel.”

It came after rocks were thrown at windows of the hotel overnight on August 2 and 3, and then on August 4. It forced staff to impose a lockdown for the safety of staff and the 210 people staying there.

When someone replied asking why they should be attacking the hotel, Parlour said refugees and asylum seekers were “over here” and having the “life of Riley”. He accused them of “coming over here with no work visa, no trade to their name and sit and doss”.

His posts received just a handful of likes from his 1,500 followers on Facebook, but without privacy settings in place, it was thought the message will have been seen further afield.

He was arrested from an address in Wakefield a short time later. He admitted during interview that he was angry because asylum seekers “take tax off working people”, “rape our kids” and “get priority” in housing and other reasons.

Mr Donkin said Parlour admitted it was foolish and could understand how it could incite violence, although said it was not his intention.

In a victim impact statement from the hotel manager, read out by Mr Donkin, he said the knock-on effect had been “massive” on staff and they were scared of what may happen.

Parlour has previous convictions, but had stayed out of trouble for the past 10 years. Mitigating on his behalf, Nicholas Hammond said he had “expressed remorse and regret”.

He added: “The defendant was not part of any sinister group activity trying to stir up racial violence.

“He is not affiliated with any political organisation, mainstream or otherwise. All were his own stupid and irresponsible posts on Facebook.

“He acknowledges he has been incredibly stupid and his actions could have had far worse consequences.”

He said that Parlour had worked since leaving school at 16, and had a partner who had four children, whom he supports.

In a letter from his mother, she said her son had been “caught up and swept away” by the events of recent weeks.

The judge, Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC, said: “The messages were spread widely, which was plainly your intention.

“You were encouraging others to attack a hotel which you knew was occupied by refugees and asylum seekers.” Meanwhile, two other men from Leeds were also jailed this morning for affray linked to the disorder.

In recent weeks, gatherings of far-right thugs were reported across dozens of towns and cities, and more recently, counter protestors, resulting in violent clashes.

During the chaos a hotel in Rotherham where asylum seekers were known to be staying was targeted, shops looted, police cars attacked and bricks and debris hurled at officers. The disorder across the country followed the fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport last week.

However, initial violent clashes with police took place in Harehills on the night of July 18, which resulted in a police car being attacked and a double-decker bus torched.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in recent days across the country and Justice Minister Heidi Alexander said the Government will bring more than 500 additional prison places into use to deal with those involved.

It was even reported that courts could begin sitting on an evening, at night and at weekends to deal with those who became involved in the trouble.