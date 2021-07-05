John Kasper was jailed over his vile behaviour at Paradise Grill, near to Leeds city centre.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident took place outside the takeaway on Railway Street on June 20 last year.

James Lake, prosecuting, said the manager of the premises was made aware of an incident involving Kasper on nearby Marsh Lane.

Paradise Grill, Railway Street.

Kasper, 51, then approached the takeaway and spat on the windows.

Mr Lake said Kasper had cuts on his hands and wiped blood on the door handle.

The manager of the business told Kasper to stop but he was then subjected to racial abuse by the defendant.

Kasper refused to leave the area and told the manager he was going to smash up the shop.

Read more: Driver pleads guilty to causing death of two passengers and seriously injuring three others in horror crash in East ArdsleyHe began picking up stones from the ground before taking an empty vodka bottle out of his pocket and smashing it.

Kasper ran at the victim holding the neck of the bottle and swung it towards him.

Mr Lake said the manager moved out of the way to avoid injury as he believed Kasper would have aimed the broken bottle at his neck.

Kasper then took his jacket off and picked up more stones.

Police were contacted but Kasper approached the takeaway again holding a brick.

The manager put his hands on the defendant's chest to stop him.

Kasper threatened to kill him and swung the brick at him but missed.

He tried to run off when police arrived but was arrested on Marsh Lane.

Kasper, of Roseville Road, Sheepscar, pleaded guilty to affray.

He has 77 previous convictions for 168 offences.

He has served a prison sentence in the past for assault.

Mr Walsh said Kasper had been assaulted by some men during the incident.

He added: "He was completely in the wrong."

Kasper was sent to prison for 45 weeks.

Judge Graham Reeds QC said: "Immediate custody is the only option, given your record and the seriousness of what you did.

"This attack was clearly a racially motivated one.

"Your conduct was disgraceful. Your comments have no place in any society.

"Your record demonstrates that for your whole adult life you have been a worthless burden on your community.