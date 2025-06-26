Racist gig at Leeds social club led to neo-Nazi family being exposed

A father and his two children have today been found guilty of distributing neo-Nazi music, following a gig at a Leeds club almost six years ago.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Talland, 56, his son Stephen, 36, and daughter Rosie, 34, all from Essex, were found guilty of multiple charges of stirring up racial hatred following a nine-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court. Robert was also found guilty of two offences of encouraging terrorism.

Robert Talland was a leader of the Blood & Honour neo-Nazi movement, which organised music festivals and sold merchandise for far-right and extreme right-wing rock bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also a producer for the music label ‘Rampage Productions’ which distributed CDs for white-power music bands.

Rosie and Stephen played for the band ‘Embers of an Empire’, which Robert managed.

The gig at the Corpus Christi Catholic Club on Halton Avenue triggered an investigation which has resulted in the conviction of three family members. | Google Maps

All three were arrested on October 1, 2020, after a year-long investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

During the trial, the court heard that Robert Talland had organised a gig at the Corpus Christi Club on Halton Avenue in Leeds on September 21, 2019, at which ‘Embers of an Empire’ performed songs which called for racist violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage showed revellers at the gig making Nazi salutes.

Officers searching Robert Talland’s home found hundreds of CDs from white power bands which he was distributing under his record label, as well as Blood & Honour merchandise and banners covered in neo-Nazi imagery.

When the music on the CDs was reviewed, it was found to contain lyrics which encouraged acts of extreme right wing terrorism.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “Robert, Stephen and Rosie Talland were part of a network of hatred which had encouraged violence and extreme right wing terrorism across Europe for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Robert Talland dismissed the group as an ‘old man’s drinking club’, but through the gigs and events they organised, they promoted music which glorified acts of murder to audiences which included young children.

“In doing so, they encouraged attitudes of hatred, intolerance and violence which have no place in our society.

“The verdicts today come after a lengthy and detailed investigation into the Talland family and their activities. Counter Terrorism Policing is committed to targeting the people who encourage racist violence by bringing them to justice.”

All three were found guilty of conspiring to distribute a recording of sounds - namely ‘Phoenix Rising’ by Embers of an Empire, which was threatening, abusive or insulting with intent to stir up racial hatred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Talland and Rosie Talland were found guilty of using threatening words, namely performing songs with intent to stir up racial hatred.

Robert Talland was found guilty of possessing recordings which are threatening, abusive or insulting, with a view to them being distributed by himself or another, intending thereby to stir up racial hatred.

He also was convicted of providing a service which enabled others to obtain a terrorist publication, reckless as to whether his conduct had the effect of encouraging the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.