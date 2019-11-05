Racially abused victims went to the toilet in a police van in Leeds
Two people who were the victims of racial abuse in Leeds Station then proceeded to go to the toilet in a police van.
British Transport Officers explained that the two people had been abused by a man in the railway station.
A 39-year-old man was charged with a racially aggravated public order in relation to the incident.
The two victims, however, where then also arrested - after choosing to defecate in the police van.
Officers from the BTP West Yorkshire team shared the incident on Twitter at about 5pm yesterday.
They said: "A 39yr old male from Leeds has been charged with racially aggravated public order after being verbally abusive to two other people at Leeds rail station.
"They have also been charged with criminal damage after evacuating their bowels in a police van."