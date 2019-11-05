Racially abused victims went to the toilet in a police van in Leeds

The men defecated in the police van. Stock photo.

British Transport Officers explained that the two people had been abused by a man in the railway station.

A 39-year-old man was charged with a racially aggravated public order in relation to the incident.

The two victims, however, where then also arrested - after choosing to defecate in the police van.

Officers from the BTP West Yorkshire team shared the incident on Twitter at about 5pm yesterday.

They said: "A 39yr old male from Leeds has been charged with racially aggravated public order after being verbally abusive to two other people at Leeds rail station.